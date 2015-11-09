By Karen Pierog
| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Nov 9 Multi-state lottery groups pushed
back on Monday against a move by lottery winners in Illinois to
drag dozens of states into a lawsuit against the Illinois
Lottery's suspension of payments.
Illinois has halted payments on winnings of $600 or more due
to the state's ongoing budget impasse.
A class action originally filed in September in U.S.
District Court in Chicago seeking to force the Illinois Lottery
to pay winners was amended last week to add as defendants
lottery agencies in 43 states, Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin
Islands and Puerto Rico that participate in the Mega Millions
and Powerball multi-state lotteries.
Among the claims by unpaid Illinois winners in the amended
complaint are that the state lotteries violated the Racketeer
Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act or RICO by "promising
and advertising that a winning ticket would entitle the winner
to payment of a prize - including winners from the state of
Illinois."
"In spite of these promises and representations, the
lottery departments and lottery directors knew that prize
payments would not be disbursed to winners in the state of
Illinois," the lawsuit stated.
An impasse between Illinois' Republican governor and
Democrats who control the legislature has left the state without
a budget for the fiscal year that began on July 1. As a result,
the state's lottery initially stopped paying winners of $25,000
or more while continuing to advertise games, sell tickets and
hold lottery drawings.
In October, that threshold dropped to winnings of $600 or
more.
Paula Otto, executive director of the Virginia Lottery and
lead director of the Mega Millions consortium, said the amended
complaint's claims against the other state lotteries lack merit.
"Really, this is an issue just within the borders of
Illinois," she said on Monday.
Jeff Anderson, executive director of the Idaho Lottery and
board president of the Multi-State Lottery Association, which
operates Powerball, said he expected the 40 lotteries in his
group will try to dismiss the lawsuit.
"I don't personally see how it has any merit. It's an
Illinois issue," Anderson said.
J. Samuel Tenenbaum, an associate professor at Northwestern
University's law school, called the use of RICO in this case
"pretty far-fetched," noting that the money will eventually be
paid to Illinois lottery winners.
Steve Rossi, a spokesman for the Illinois Lottery, declined
comment on the amended lawsuit, which seeks to halt Illinois
ticket sales for games with potential winnings in excess of
$600, as well as preventing the lottery from paying its
operating expenses until winners are paid.
Thomas Zimmerman, an attorney representing unpaid Illinois
Lottery winners owed at least $288.4 million, said he will seek
a court order this week temporarily stopping the multi-state
lottery providers from sending Illinois its share of winnings.
Instead, that money would be deposited with the court clerk so
it can earn interest and be paid out to winners, he added.
