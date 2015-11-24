CHICAGO Nov 24 Illinois' credit rating could move even closer to "junk" if its already large pension liability and budget deficit grow, Moody's Investors Service said on Tuesday.

Last month, the credit rating agency downgraded Illinois just three steps above "junk" to Baa1 with a negative outlook in the wake of a political impasse that has left the fifth-largest U.S. state without a budget for the fiscal year that began on July 1.

"As long as those conditions continue to deteriorate, those are the most likely drivers of the next downgrade," Moody's analyst Ted Hampton said on Tuesday, referring to the pension and deficit problems.

Even if Republican Governor Bruce Rauner and Democrats who control the legislature were to reach a compromise at this point, it would not immediately improve the state's credit standing. That is because any deal would not likely result in a balanced budget halfway into the fiscal year, Moody's said in a report.

Courts have ordered the state to fund payroll and certain services at fiscal 2015 spending levels when revenue was higher due to a temporary hike in income tax rates, baking a $5 billion deficit into the budget as fiscal 2016 progresses.

Moody's said growth in Illinois' chronic unpaid bill pile, a barometer of the state's structural budget deficit, "would elevate liquidity risks and add further credit pressure." The bill backlog stood at $7 billion as of Monday and Moody's projected it could top a $9.9 billion peak reached in November 2010 if the state fails to fill its fiscal 2016 budget gap.

Illinois' $105 billion unfunded pension liability is the state's primary credit challenge, which became harder to tackle with a state supreme court ruling in May that rejected cost-saving retirement benefit cuts on constitutional grounds, Moody's said.

Moody's noted there is no floor on how low state credit ratings could sink although most are at the Aa1 or Aaa levels due to states' ability to control spending and raise revenue. (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Matthew Lewis)