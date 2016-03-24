By Dave McKinney
CHICAGO, March 24 The Illinois Supreme Court
reversed two lower court rulings on Thursday and held that
unionized state workers whose 2011 raises were withheld during a
state budget crisis are not entitled to back pay unless the
state legislature appropriates the money.
Roughly 24,000 employees in five state agencies were
promised 2 percent pay increases in July 2011 as part of a
four-year contract that the American Federation of State, County
and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) negotiated with the state.
Then-Governor Pat Quinn had budgeted for the increases,
which averaged $2,500 per worker, but was unable to deliver them
because the legislature failed to appropriate enough money.
AFSCME later won an arbitration ruling that ordered
immediate payment of the raises despite not having a specific
appropriation from the Illinois General Assembly. A state
circuit court and appellate court upheld the decision.
But in Thursday's state Supreme Court opinion, backed by six
of seven justices, the state's high court overturned the
decisions and held that Illinois' constitution requires a
legislative sign-off on all spending matters, including union
pay raises negotiated with the executive branch.
Justice Mary Jane Theis, writing for the court's majority,
justified the stance by noting past court precedent that "when
labor representatives bargain with executive agencies, they do
so with the knowledge that any agreement reached will be
affected by the General Assembly's appropriation power."
AFSCME was disappointed with the ruling.
"The court's decision today raises the troubling prospect
that government could benefit from a contractual agreement - in
this case, the public services provided by many thousands of men
and women - but refuse to fulfill its own obligations under that
agreement if lawmakers and the governor do not enact a bill to
fund them," AFSCME Council 31 Executive Director Roberta Lynch
said.
