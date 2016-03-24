(Adds total amount of back pay owed to workers, strips out
reference to 2-percent wage increase)
By Dave McKinney
CHICAGO, March 24 The Illinois Supreme Court
reversed two lower court rulings on Thursday and held that
unionized state workers whose 2011 raises were withheld during a
state budget crisis are not entitled to back pay unless the
state legislature appropriates the money.
Roughly 24,000 employees in five state agencies aimed to
collect $62 million in unpaid wage increases promised in July
2011 as part of a modified four-year contract that the American
Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME)
negotiated with the state.
Then-Governor Pat Quinn had budgeted for the increases but
was unable to deliver them because the legislature failed to
appropriate enough money. The union estimated the affected
members, on average, are owed $2,500 apiece.
AFSCME later won an arbitration ruling ordering immediate
payment of the raises despite no specific appropriation from the
Illinois General Assembly. A state circuit court and appellate
court upheld the decision.
But in Thursday's ruling, backed by six of seven justices,
the state's high court overturned the decisions and held that
Illinois' constitution requires a legislative sign-off on all
spending matters, including union pay raises negotiated with the
executive branch.
Justice Mary Jane Theis, writing for the court's majority,
justified the stance by noting past court precedent that "when
labor representatives bargain with executive agencies, they do
so with the knowledge that any agreement reached will be
affected by the General Assembly's appropriation power."
AFSCME was disappointed with the ruling.
"The court's decision today raises the troubling prospect
that government could benefit from a contractual agreement - in
this case, the public services provided by many thousands of men
and women - but refuse to fulfill its own obligations under that
agreement if lawmakers and the governor do not enact a bill to
fund them," AFSCME Council 31 Executive Director Roberta Lynch
said.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)