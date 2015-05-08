Canada's SNC-Lavalin posts 27 percent drop in 1st-qtr profit
May 4 Canada's SNC-Lavalin Group Inc on Thursday reported a 26.5 percent decline in quarterly profit, hurt in part by weak demand in its core engineering and construction business.
NEW YORK May 8 Some Illinois state bonds traded lower on Friday after the Illinois Supreme Court ruled against a 2013 law to reform the state's under-funded pension system.
Illinois state general obligation bonds maturing in 2033 fell to an average price of 105.901 cents from 109.983 cents when they last traded in November last year. The yield jumped to 4.426 percent from 3.990 percent. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
May 4 Canada's SNC-Lavalin Group Inc on Thursday reported a 26.5 percent decline in quarterly profit, hurt in part by weak demand in its core engineering and construction business.
ATHENS, May 4 Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras called on Greece's international lenders on Thursday to reach an agreement on easing its debt burden by May 22, when euro zone finance ministers meet in Brussels to discuss the bailout progress.