NEW YORK May 8 Illinois' supreme court has overturned the state's 2013 pension reform law, according to a copy of the decision.

Illinois' reform law, enacted in December 2013, reduces and suspends cost-of-living increases for pensions, raises retirement ages and limits salaries on which pensions are based.

The state has the worst-funded pension system and the lowest credit ratings of all 50 states and contends pension costs are making it difficult to fund services such as healthcare and public safety.

