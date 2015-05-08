Canada's SNC-Lavalin posts 27 percent drop in 1st-qtr profit
May 4 Canada's SNC-Lavalin Group Inc on Thursday reported a 26.5 percent decline in quarterly profit, hurt in part by weak demand in its core engineering and construction business.
NEW YORK May 8 Illinois' supreme court has overturned the state's 2013 pension reform law, according to a copy of the decision.
Illinois' reform law, enacted in December 2013, reduces and suspends cost-of-living increases for pensions, raises retirement ages and limits salaries on which pensions are based.
The state has the worst-funded pension system and the lowest credit ratings of all 50 states and contends pension costs are making it difficult to fund services such as healthcare and public safety.
(Reporting by Megan Davies)
ATHENS, May 4 Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras called on Greece's international lenders on Thursday to reach an agreement on easing its debt burden by May 22, when euro zone finance ministers meet in Brussels to discuss the bailout progress.