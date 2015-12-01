CHICAGO Dec 1 Illinois will make the full $560
million December contribution to its retirement systems after a
cash crunch caused by the state's ongoing budget impasse delayed
the November pension payment, a spokesman for the state
comptroller said on Tuesday.
"(The) primary reason is that December is a much better
revenue month than November and we will have the available funds
to make the payment," said Rich Carter, the spokesman.
He added that holiday sales and quarterly income tax payments
generate higher revenue in December.
