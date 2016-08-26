BRIEF-Elliott Associates believes securities of athenahealth are undervalued
* Elliott Associates LP - as of May 8, Elliott, Elliott International & EICA have combined economic exposure in athenahealth of about 9.2% of shares of co outstanding
CHICAGO Aug 26 Illinois will face an estimated $420 million increase in pension payments after the state's biggest public retirement system on Friday lowered its assumed investment rate of return to 7 percent from 7.5 percent.
The Teachers' Retirement System board, acting on the recommendations from its actuarial consultant, voted to lower the rate, a move that will trigger a hike in the state's nearly $3.9 billion payment to the fund for the fiscal year that began July 1.
LONDON, May 18 Bank of America Merrill Lynch has reorganised its energy, power and mining investment banking teams, combining them under the leadership of Julian Mylchreest, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.