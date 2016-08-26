CHICAGO Aug 26 Illinois will face an estimated $420 million increase in pension payments after the state's biggest public retirement system on Friday lowered its assumed investment rate of return to 7 percent from 7.5 percent.

The Teachers' Retirement System board, acting on the recommendations from its actuarial consultant, voted to lower the rate, a move that will trigger a hike in the state's nearly $3.9 billion payment to the fund for the fiscal year that began July 1.

