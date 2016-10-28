CHICAGO Oct 28 Illinois' biggest public worker
pension fund said on Friday its board gave initial approval to a
state contribution of $4.56 billion in fiscal 2018, a 14.5
percent increase over the current fiscal year.
Teachers' Retirement System (TRS) said the higher payment
would still fall $2.31 billion below what the state should be
contributing to pensions on an actuarial basis.
"By any measure, $4.56 billion is a lot of money, but that
amount is a direct product of the perpetual underfunding of TRS
by state government over the last 76 years," TRS Executive
Director Dick Ingram said in a statement. "Illinois is reaping
what it sowed."
Illinois' unfunded pension liability stood at $111 billion
at the end of fiscal 2015, with TRS accounting for more than 55
percent of that gap. The funded ratio was a weak 41.9 percent.
The huge pension debt, along with a budget impasse that has
left the state limping through a second straight fiscal year
without a complete budget, have pounded Illinois' credit ratings
to the lowest levels among the 50 states.
Illinois officials have been bracing for a pension payment
increase after TRS, acting on the advice of its actuary
consultant, lowered its assumed long-term investment rate to 7
percent from 7.5 percent in August.
TRS said it will give final approval to a fiscal 2018
payment early next year pending a review and approval of its
methodology by the state actuary.
The cash-strapped state's total fiscal 2017 pension payment
to its five retirement systems was pegged at $7.9 billion, up
from $7.617 billion in fiscal 2016 and $6.9 billion in fiscal
2015, according to a March bipartisan legislative commission
report.
TRS has 406,855 members and assets of $45.6 billion as of
Sept. 30. Illinois' fiscal year begins July 1.
