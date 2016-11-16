By Dave McKinney
| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Nov 16 The financial condition of
Illinois' five state pension systems worsened during 2016 with
unfunded liabilities growing to a record-setting $129.8 billion,
a new report showed on Wednesday.
The nearly 17 percent surge was the result of lowered
long-range investment return assumptions by four of the five
pension systems and poor investment returns during 2016, the
state Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability
(CGFA) reported.
The combined funded ratio of the five pension systems
dropped from 41 percent in fiscal 2015, a level that put
Illinois in a tie with Kentucky for the lowest-funded state
pension system in the country.
Illinois' new funded ratio now stands at 37.6 percent, said
the agency, which is the nonpartisan fiscal research arm of the
state legislature.
In a state that is already a national symbol of fiscal
dysfunction, the declining pension numbers represent another
indicator of how 17 months of budgetary feuding between
Republican Governor Bruce Rauner and the Democratic-controlled
legislature is inflicting serious fiscal harm to Illinois.
During fiscal 2016, the largest state pension fund, the
Teachers' Retirement System, and the State Employees' Retirement
System lowered their assumed rates of return to 7 percent from
7.5 percent and 7.25 percent, respectively.
The Judges' Retirement System and General Assembly
Retirement System reduced their assumed rates of return to 6.75
percent from 7 percent. The State Universities Retirement System
did not alter its long-range investment return estimation.
Combined, those moves led to an increase of more than $9.6
billion in overall accrued liabilities for all five pension
systems, accounting for nearly three-quarters of the overall
increase in unfunded liabilities from $111 billion in fiscal
2015, CGFA reported.
The other driving force was poor investment returns during
fiscal 2016, ranging from a 1 percent drop for the General
Assembly Retirement System to a 0.2 percent increase for the
State Universities Retirement System, which was the
best-performing state fund, CGFA said.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)