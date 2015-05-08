NEW YORK May 8 The decision by the Illinois
Supreme Court to void a 2013 pension reform law is negative for
the state and puts it under increased pressure to devise a way
to pay for liabilities created through decades of insufficient
contributions, Moody's credit rating agency said on Friday.
The court's ruling on Friday raises doubts that Governor
Bruce Rauner's alternative plan to cut pension costs can be
implemented, Moody's said. The governor's approach, which has
yet to be incorporated in legislation, would force employees'
future benefit accruals into a less-generous plan devised for
workers who were hired after 2010, the agency said.
Illinois will come under increasing pressure to manage its
pension liabilities through other means, Moody's said.
A focal point is trying to shifting the funding burden for
teachers and public university employees to their employers,
which could be negative for the credit standing of state
universities and for many local governments, Moody's said.
Another approach may be cutting spending on other services
or raising taxes to free up funds for growing funding
requirements, Moody's said.
At A3 with a negative outlook, Illinois has the lowest
Moody's rating among the 50 states due to its chronic structural
budget deficit, a $105 billion unfunded pension liability and
revenue loss from the recent partial rollback of temporary
income tax rates.
(Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Leslie Adler; Editing by
Leslie Adler)