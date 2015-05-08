Illinois' governor Bruce Rauner said a constitutional amendment clarifying the distinction between currently earned benefits and future benefits should be part of any solution to the state's pension problems.

The Illinois Supreme Court on Friday voided the state's 2013 pension reform law, in a ruling hailed as a win for retired state workers and public employees, but one that also raises the prospect that the state's dire finances will deteriorate further.

"What is now clear is that a Constitutional Amendment clarifying the distinction between currently earned benefits and future benefits not yet earned, which would allow the state to move forward on common-sense pension reforms, should be part of any solution," Rauner said in a statement.

(Reporting by Karen Pierog, writing by Megan Davies; Editing by Ted Botha)