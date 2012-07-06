BRIEF-Oxford Lane Capital prices preferred stock offering
* Oxford Lane Capital - priced underwritten public offering of 2.5 million shares of newly designated 6.75% series 2024 term preferred shares
July 6 Illinois is planning to sell nearly $1.5 billion of unemployment insurance fund building receipts revenue bonds for the state's employment security department on July 17, said a market source on Friday.
The bonds will have a retail order period on July 16, the source added.
The joint book running underwriters on the sale are JP Morgan, Citigroup, Loop Capital Markets and Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
* Exact sciences announces pricing of public offering of common stock