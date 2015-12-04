UPDATE 1-Car rental company Hertz falls on bigger-than-expected loss
May 8 U.S. car rental company Hertz Global Holdings Inc reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss and revenue below estimates, hit by lower pricing in the United States.
Dec 3 At least one person was injured during a shooting inside a Wal-Mart store in a Chicago suburb, local broadcasters reported on Thursday.
A local CBS affiliate, citing an employee within the store in the Chicago suburb of Darien, said that shooting broke out after an argument between two people at a food stand inside the store. One person pulled a gun and shot another, CBS reported.
An NBC affiliate reported multiple people had been wounded in the shooting in the city of some 22,000 residents. A local ABC broadcaster, citing police, reported one person was shot inside the Wal-Mart Stores Inc location.
A suspect had not been captured, multiple broadcasters said.
A Darien police officer said multiple police units were at the scene of an incident but declined to provide additional information on the incident.
Wal-Mart did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Sandra Maler)
May 8 U.S. car rental company Hertz Global Holdings Inc reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss and revenue below estimates, hit by lower pricing in the United States.
* Antero resources reports first quarter 2017 financial and operational results