Oct 21 Illinois Tool Works posted a 17.4 percent jump in quarterly profit, driven by higher demand for automobile parts.

The company's net income rose to $531 million, or $1.34 per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $452 million, or $1.01 per share, a year earlier.

Total operating revenue rose 3.5 percent to $3.69 billion. (Reporting By Abinaya Vijayaraghavan; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)