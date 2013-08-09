Aug 9 Moody's Investors Service downgraded $1.56 billion of debt issued by the University of Illinois and lowered the ratings on six other state universities on Friday, citing concerns about the state's underfunded pensions.

Shortly after the rating agency in June downgraded the state of Illinois to "A3" for its underfunded public pension system, it also put most Illinois public universities on review for downgrade.

"The primary reason for all the rating actions here is the Illinois public universities' high to moderately high reliance on the State of Illinois, which for many years in succession has delayed the payment of annually appropriated funds," Moody's spokesman David Jacobson said in an e-mail to Reuters.

"The negative outlook is based on the risk of ongoing appropriation pressure," he added.

"If pension reform is passed, University of Illinois may need to fund a portion of its pension expense, possibly as early as FY 2015," Moody's said in a report. "If pension reform fails to be enacted, we expect continued pressure on state operating appropriations."

Illinois' failure to enact pension reform has helped push its credit ratings to the lowest level among U.S. states.

Moody's lowered its rating on the University of Illinois' Auxiliary Facility System Revenue Bonds and Certificates of Participation to 'Aa3' from 'Aa2.'

The agency also lowered its rating on the university's South Campus Development Bonds to 'Aa3' from 'Aa2' and its ratings on the university's Health Services Facilities System Bonds to 'A2' from 'A1.' Moody's said its outlook for the ratings is negative.

Moody's also lowered Illinois State University to 'A3' from 'A2,' affecting $132 million of its Auxiliary Facilities Revenue Bonds and Certificates of Participation, and lowered Western Illinois University to 'Baa1' from 'A2,' affecting $27 million of Auxiliary Facilities System Revenue Bonds and Certificates of Participation.

Also downgraded were Governors State University to 'Baa1' from 'A3,' affecting $23 million of its University Facilities System Revenue Bonds and Certificates of Participation, and Northeastern Illinois University, cut to 'Baa1' from 'A3,' affecting $63 million of University Facilities System Revenue Bonds and Certificates of Participation.

Eastern Illinois University fell to 'Baa1' from 'A3,' affecting $121 million of Auxiliary Facilities System Revenue Bonds and Certificates of Participation.

Moody's also lowered Southern Illinois University to 'A3' from 'A2,' affecting $318 million of its pro-forma Housing and Auxiliary Facilities Revenue Bonds, Medical Facilities Revenue Bonds, and Certificates of Participation.