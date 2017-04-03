By Dave McKinney
CHICAGO, April 3 Illinois owes a group of women
whose police officer and firefighter husbands died in the line
of duty more than $351,000 apiece for their losses, but the
state’s chronic inability to pass a budget has left all of them
unpaid like thousands of state vendors.
The widows’ plight in a state with a $12.7 billion unpaid
bill backlog represents yet another frustrating byproduct of
lllinois’ 22-month budget stalemate, a span of fiscal ineptitude
unmatched by any other U.S. state.
Illinois has limped along without a full operating budget
during that time because the state's Democratic-led legislature
and Republican Governor Bruce Rauner have clashed over a list of
nonbudgetary demands he has insisted be part of any budget deal.
All told, seven Illinois women have been waiting as long as a
year for their shares of more than $2.7 million in awards and
interest owed under the state’s Line of Duty Compensation Act,
which mandates one-time payments and burial reimbursements to
the families of fallen first responders.
The pending allotments are part of a $45 million pile of
unpaid awards through the Illinois Court of Claims, a body that
adjudicates litigation directed at the state and approves
line-of-duty awards. That overall amount also includes unpaid
awards owed to a group of exonerated, wrongfully imprisoned
ex-inmates and others who sustained injuries on state roads or
in state facilities.
WIDOWS 'WORRIED ABOUT OUR FUTURE'
For police widow Susan Maness, the $351,383 award she has
waited for since January 2016 could dictate whether she is able
to stay long-term in the suburban Chicago “dream home” she and
her late husband bought when the couple had two incomes to
support mortgage payments.
Her husband, Dwight Maness, 47, a deputy in the McHenry
County Sheriff’s Department, was shot in the back and leg in
2014 by a gunman who ambushed him with an AR-15 rapid-fire rifle
during a police call to the man's home.
Maness’ injuries left him wheelchair-bound and necessitated
multiple surgeries. During an October 2015 physical therapy
session, 11 months after being shot, Maness died from a
pulmonary embolism the local coroner later linked to his
original wounds.
“They’re arguing in Springfield,” Susan Maness said in an
interview, referring to the political paralysis in Illinois’
capital. “Everybody is pointing the finger at the other person,
and no one wants to take responsibility. But while they’re
fighting and pointing fingers, the rest of us are sitting here
worried about our future and our homes and how things are going
to continue."
Asked how her late husband would react to her wait to be
paid, “He’d be horrified all of this is taking place.”
Other widows awaiting awards lost their husbands to crashes,
on-the-job cardiac arrests and, in the case of a suburban
Chicago firefighter, injuries sustained from falling down an
open, unprotected elevator shaft while battling a 2015 building
fire.
“I think it’s unconscionable,” said Pat Devaney, president
of the Associated Fire Fighters of Illinois, which advocates on
behalf of Illinois firefighters. “From my perspective, I’d say
this is the result of Governor (Bruce) Rauner’s failure to
propose and work with the General Assembly to pass a balanced
budget that funds important things like this.”
THE BLAME GAME
An effort to appropriate $5 million to the Court of Claims
to pay line-of-duty awards passed the Illinois Senate last May
but fizzled in the Illinois House, which tacked on additional
budgetary need before the legislation eventually died in
January.
State Representative Fred Crespo, a Democrat from the
Chicago suburb of Hoffman Estates, said Illinois’ inability to
give the widows what they are owed is like “adding insult to
injury” and blamed the governor for not making their plight a
budgetary priority.
“Heaven knows what they’re going through,” Crespo said of
the still-grieving women. “I have a hard time listening to the
governor saying we care about our firefighters and policemen,
and when you have these families who are purely in need, you
ignore them.”
Rauner spokeswoman Eleni Demertzis told Reuters the governor
believes the state should “uphold any promised payments made to
the families” of fallen first responders. But she emphasized the
payments should be part of a broader budget deal.
That is something the governor has failed to broker since
taking office in January 2015. He has butted heads with
Democrats over his insistence that his enactment of a budget be
conditional on approval of state workers' compensation changes,
term limits for legislative leaders and a property-tax freeze,
among other things.
“Unfortunately, they cannot be paid until the General
Assembly passes a balanced budget,” Demertzis said of the widows
in a statement. “Governor Rauner continues to advocate for a
solution that balances the budget and ensures payment of those
types of benefits.”
