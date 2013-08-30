Aug 30 Moody's Investors Service on Friday raised the short-term rating of Illinois State Toll Highway Authority's 2008 Series A-1a, 2008 Series A-1b, and 2008 Series A-2 revenue bonds to VMIG 1 from VMIG 3.

The rating upgrade reflects the delivery of Amendments to each Standby Bond Purchase Agreement or liquidity facility.

Currently SBPAs are provided by JPMorgan Chase Bank for Series 2008 A-1a and 2008 Series A-2. PNC Bank, N.A. provides the SBPAs for Series 2008 A-1b.

The effective date of the Amendments is August 30, 2013.

The long-term rating on the Bonds remains Aa3.