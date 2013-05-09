May 9 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on
Thursday said it raised ratings on bonds issued by two Illinois
school districts, and affirmed ratings on bonds issued by 10
other school districts in the state.
The outlook is stable for all the school districts.
S&P raised the ratings of DeKalb Kane and Kendall Counties
Community Unit School District No. 429 (Hinckley-Big Rock), and
Kendall Kane & Will Counties Community United School District
No. 308.
The ratings of the following issuers was affirmed:
Carroll, Stephenson, Ogle Counties Community Unit School
District No. 308 (Eastland);
Carroll, Stephenson, Ogle Counties Community Unit SchoEDol
District No. 308 (Mount Prospect);
Cook County School District No. 74 (Lincolnwood);
Cook County School District No. 86 (Union Ridge);
Cook County School District No. 109 (Indian Springs);
Cook County Township High School District No. 214 (Arlington
Heights);
Cook County Community High School District No. 218;
Iroquois and Ford Counties Community Unit School District
No. 10 (Iroquois West);
LaSalle County Community Consolidated School District No. 82
(Deer Park);
and
St. Clair County Community Unit School District #19