NEW YORK Nov 25 At least six major private
equity groups are competing to buy the industrial packaging
segment of Illinois Tool Works Inc, in a deal that could
fetch more than $3 billion, according to people familiar with
the matter.
Carlyle Group LP, Blackstone Group LP, Apollo
Global Management LLC, Bain Capital LLC, Ares Management
LLC and a consortium of Onex Corp and the Canada
Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) are among the firms that
advanced to the second round of bidding, the people said.
The people asked not to be named because details of the
auction are not public. Illinois Tool Works did not immediately
respond to requests for comment, while representatives for the
buyout firms either declined to comment or did not respond to
requests for comment.
Illinois Tool Works announced in September it was initiating
a process to sell the industrial packaging unit, as the
conglomerate continues to streamline its diversified business
lines.
The packaging business, which had revenue of about $2.4
billion in 2012, makes steel, plastic and paper products used
for bundling, shipping and protecting transported goods, with
brands including Signode, Strapex, Angleboard and Mima.
"After carefully considering the underlying value of the
business, the level of preliminary interest from potential
buyers and a favorable debt market, the company and our board of
directors have opted to initiate a sale process for the
industrial packaging segment," Chief Executive Scott Santi said
at the time of the announcement.
The Glenview, Illinois-based company makes a variety of
items, including restaurant equipment, construction products,
electronic components and auto parts. It has been trying to exit
less profitable markets and shed businesses with commodity-type
product lines.
Private equity firms, chasing deals to deploy capital in a
low interest rate environment, have shown a strong appetite for
large units being carved out of companies seeking to exit
non-core businesses.
In the healthcare sector, a consortium of Blackstone Group
LP and Danaher Corp are competing against Carlyle
in the bidding for Johnson & Johnson's clinical
diagnostics unit, Reuters reported last week.