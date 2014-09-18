BRIEF-Chenguang Biotech Group to set up healthcare industry fund with partners
* Says it plans to set up a healthcare industry fund with partners
Sept 18 Illovo Sugar Ltd :
* Don Macleod to retire as director and chairman of company with effect from close of AGM on July 15, 2015
* Macleod's successor as chairman of board will be announced in due course, once an appointment has been made Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to set up a healthcare industry fund with partners
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 200,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange on April 27