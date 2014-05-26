BRIEF-Liaoning Cheng Da's Q1 net profit up 137.8 pct y/y
* Says Q1 net profit up 137.8 percent y/y at 695.4 million yuan ($100.87 million)
JOHANNESBURG May 26 Illovo Sugar reports headline earnings per share of 194 cents, up 4.3 percent Illovo: group revenue up 20 percent to 13.2 billion rand Illovo: tough market conditions expected for foreseeable future (Reporting by Ed Cropley)
* Says it will buy company, which is mainly engaged in laser printer, information and environmental equipment parts business located in Shenzhen, China, from its Hong Kong unit, which is engaged in office equipment parts business