* AB Foods offers 5.6 bln rand, 25 rand per share
* Illovo shares up more than 15 pct
(Adds company executive comments, updates share price)
By Nqobile Dludla
JOHANNESBURG, April 8 Associated British Foods
, the biggest shareholder in Illovo Sugar, has
reached an agreement to buy the rest of the South African sugar
producer for 5.6 billion rand ($370 million) after raising an
earlier offer.
ABF, which holds a 51.35 percent stake in Illovo, has made
an offer of 25 rand ($1.65) per share for the stake it does not
own, Africa's biggest sugar producer said on Friday.
ABF had said in February it would make an offer of
20 rand per share for the stake.
Illovo's shares surged more than 18 percent in early trade.
By 0852 GMT, they were up more than 15 percent at 23.79 rand,
their highest level in nearly a year and on course for their
biggest daily gain since 1994.
The deal will help to expand ABF's sugar business, which has
been grappling with low sugar prices that have put pressure on
profits.
ABF's purchase will also help Illovo, which has been cutting
costs to cope with low sugar prices, currency volatility and a
drought in sugar-producing regions. The company reported a 60
percent drop in first-half profit.
The sugar industry has got more competitive over the past
few years due to excess supplies and a crowded marketplace.
"What this is about is looking at supporting Illovo and
securing a long term successful future," ABF's finance director
John Bason told Reuters. "This is about business health."
After much consideration, the sugar producer agreed the new
offer was "fair and reasonable", Illovo managing director Gavin
Dalgleish told Reuters.
"ABF brings with it a whole lot of expertise and experience
in developing direct consumer routes to markets across the
developing world." he said.
ABF also owns British clothing retailer Primark.
($1 = 15.1353 rand)
(Editing by Jane Merriman)