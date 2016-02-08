BRIEF-Pioneer Food Group names Felix Lombard as new CFO
* In addition to finance responsibilities of group, cfo will be accountable for IT and M&A functions of group
JOHANNESBURG Feb 8 South Africa's Illovo Sugar said on Monday it has received a non-binding expression of interest from its largest shareholder Associated British Foods to acquire the rest of the company's shares.
ABF, which holds a 51.35 percent stake in Illovo, intends to make an offer of 20 rand ($1.24) per share for the stake it does not yet hold, Africa's top sugar producer said in a statement, in a deal that would amount to around 4.1 billion rand.
Illovo shares rose 8.93 percent to 20.01 rand by 1338 GMT.
($1 = 16.1745 rand) (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia)
* Announces establishment of a new warehouse in Wadi Al Dawasir with total cost of project 8.5 million riyals