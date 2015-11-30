JOHANNESBURG Nov 30 South Africa's Illovo Sugar
said on Monday a scorching drought in crucial
sugar-producing regions and low prices cut its half-year profit
by nearly 60 percent.
Headline earnings per share - the main gauge of profit in
South Africa that strips out certain one-off items - for the six
months to end-September fell to 71.7 cents from 171.1 cents a
year earlier, Illovo said in a statement.
The worst drought in southern Africa in decades cut sugar
output by 10 percent to 1.16 million tons, with South African
production the worst affected.
Global sugar prices hit seven-year lows in August, mainly
due to oversupply, but analysts predict a deficit next year that
will support prices.
Illovo said it hoped to partly offset the profit fall by
boosting demand in southern Africa and cutting costs, and
forecast full-year headline earnings per share down 25 percent
to 45 percent on the previous year.
"Initiatives to improve the sales mix and to develop
regional markets will benefit the full year earnings, whilst
structural cost reduction programmes will continue to build on
the good results achieved to date," managing director Gavin
Dalgleish said.
(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Richard Pullin)