By Zandi Shabalala
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 30 South Africa's Illovo Sugar
expects to cut up to 1.2 billion rand ($83 million) of
costs over the next two years to cope with low prices, it said
on Monday, after reporting a 60 percent drop in first-half
profit.
A drought in crucial sugar-producing regions worsened the
impact of low prices and volatile currencies on Africa's biggest
producer of sugar. The company has also been affected by weak
global prices that sunk to seven-year lows in August, mainly due
to oversupply.
"It's difficult times like this that give you a sense of
where your cost base needs to be in order to be competitive into
the future," Managing Director David Dalgleish told Reuters.
The worst drought in southern Africa in decades cut sugar
output by 10 percent to 1.16 million tonnes in the six months
ended September, with South African production the worst
affected.
Headline earnings per share - the main gauge of profit in
South Africa that strips out certain one-off items - fell to
71.7 cents during the same period from 171.1 cents a year
earlier, Illovo said in a statement.
Shares in the company fell 1.85 percent to 15.90 rand,
having lost 40 percent of their value over the last year.
Weaker currencies and interest rate increases in Malawi and
Zambia also hit profits, the company said.
The Zambian kwacha has had a rough ride against the
dollar in 2015. It was down almost 60 percent as of Nov. 10 as
waning demand for commodities from top-consumer China hammered
the foreign exchange revenues of Africa's second-biggest copper
producer, but then began rebounding.
"We have had a real perfect storm of coincidental events
through this financial year," Dalgleish said, referring to the
combination of low prices, currency fluctuations and drought.
Illovo has forecast full-year headline earnings per share to
fall between 25 percent to 45 percent versus a year ago.
Analysts have also predicted a deficit next year that will
support prices.
Dalgleish said the company was positioning itself as an
African player and gradually moving away from the European Union
- a key market for Illovo - due to upcoming reforms that would
see the EU becoming a net exporter of sugar.
The dismantling of EU production quotas in late 2017 will
force sugar producers in the region to compete freely on the
world market, adding to pressure on prices.
(Editing by James Macharia and Mark Potter)