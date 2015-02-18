JOHANNESBURG Feb 18 Africa's top cane producer Zambia Sugar plans to spend $82 million to construct a refinery that would double its annual refined production as well as make other factory improvements, the firm said on Wednesday.

The unit of South African sugar producer Illovo said in a statement the refinery would more than double refined output capacity to around 100,000 tonnes, and likely be up and running by May of 2016.

Zambia Sugar said the project would be financed through debt raised mostly in Zambia and the company's own cash resources. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)