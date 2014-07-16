BRIEF-Empire appoints Michael Vels as chief financial officer
* Empire appoints Michael Vels as chief financial officer - Clinton Keay assumes role of executive vice president technology and lead of company's transformation office
July 16 Illovo Sugar Ltd :
* It is anticipated that production deficit from strikes will be recovered by extending season in both South Africa and Swaziland - Chairman
* Overall group sugar production is expected to increase marginally from last year to around 1.85 million tons - Chairman
* It is anticipated that 2014/15 financial year will be a tough one for group due to difficult market conditions, and achievement of good earnings growth will be a challenge - Chairman
* Exchange rate volatility will continue to be a major influence on export earnings - Chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26 - No. 2 U.S. health insurer Anthem Inc reported much higher-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue after it raised premiums on Obamacare individual plans, a market President Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers have vowed to overhaul.