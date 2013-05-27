BRIEF-Fuji Latex to offer off-floor distribution of shares
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 212,000 shares of its stock at the price of 254 yen per share, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, on June 1
JOHANNESBURG May 27 Illovo Sugar Ltd : * Says heps up 43% to 189.6 cents * Says total distribution of 95 cents, up by 44% * Sugar production up 14% to 1.746 million tons
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 212,000 shares of its stock at the price of 254 yen per share, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, on June 1
SHANGHAI, May 31 A man has been arrested and two are missing in China after conducting an investigation into a Chinese company making Ivanka Trump-branded shoes, China Labor Watch, a New York-based advocacy group, said on Wednesday.