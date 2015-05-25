BRIEF-Componenta Dokumculuk Q1 net result swings to loss of 32.2 mln lira
* Said on Saturday that Q1 revenue at 723.1 million lira ($203.80 million) versus 801.6 million lira year ago
JOHANNESBURG May 25 Illovo Sugar, Africa's biggest producer of the sweetener, said on Monday full-year profit fell 8 percent due to softer global prices and lower sugar output at its South African operations.
Headline earnings per share for the year to March fell to 179 cents in the year to the end of March from 194 cents a year earlier.
Headline EPS is the main profit measure in South Africa that strips out certain one-off items. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)
* Said on Saturday that Q1 revenue at 723.1 million lira ($203.80 million) versus 801.6 million lira year ago
ZURICH, May 2 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening flat at 8,816 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.