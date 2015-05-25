* Illovo shares plunge 8 pct
* Illovo looks to diversify revenue stream
(Adds Tongaat results, details, CEO comments)
By Zandi Shabalala
JOHANNESBURG, May 25 Illovo Sugar Ltd
and Tongaat Hullett, Africa's two biggest producers of
the sweetener, reported weaker full-year profits on Monday,
blaming softer global prices and lower output, sending their
shares sliding.
Lower export prices to key regions such as the European
Union were worsened by the weakening of the euro and the
Brazilian real as well as weaker production in South Africa.
Shares in Illovo dropped 8 percent to 969 rand, their lowest
in six years and biggest daily fall since 2004.
Smaller rival Tongaat fell 0.7 percent to 174 rand.
The sugar industry has grown increasingly competitive in
recent years due to excess supplies and a crowded marketplace.
World sugar prices are languishing near the lowest levels in
more than six years below 13 cents per pound.
The South African sugar producers said they were forced to
sell their commodity at a loss due to low prices and high
operating costs while countries such as Brazil produce cheaply
and flood the market.
Illovo said tough global markets were offset by stronger
demand in South Africa and Tanzania after the governments there
took import protection steps against cheap and illegal sugar.
Mozambique is expected to introduce protection measures in
the next few months, said the firm's managing director Gavin
Dalgleish.
Illovo, which also operates in Malawi, Swaziland,
Mozambique, Zambia and Tanzania, expected a medium-term price
recovery in world sugar prices.
Dalgleish told Reuters Illovo would intensify
diversification of its revenue and reduce exposure to sugar,
including replicating its Tanzanian ethanol distillery in Zambia
and the possibility of furfural production in Swaziland.
Ethanol is used in whisky and rums while furfural is an
ingredient used in making lubricating oils and flavourants.
Illovo's sugar's production fell 3.8 percent to 1.76 million
tonnes in the year, while Tongaat's output dropped 7.7 percent
to 1.31 million. Both firms attributed the fall to the drought
and winter frost affecting their South African plantations.
Illovo's headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year to
March fell 7.7 percent to 179 cents, while Tongaat's HEPS
slipped 16 percent to 826.1 cents over the same period.
Wage talks with unions in the sugar industry reached a
deadlock last week, risking the possibility of a strike, said
Dalgleish. Last year workers downed tools over wages, briefly
affecting output.
(Editing by James Macharia and Mark Potter)