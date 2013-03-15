(Corrects patent damages amount in headline to $96 mln)
March 14 March 14 Illumina Inc
:
* Announces outcome of its patent litigation against syntrix
biosystems, inc
* Judge dismissed from case claims that co's alleged
infringement was willful and that Illumina misappropriated
syntrix's trade secrets
* Federal jury found that co's beadchip array product
infringed U.S. patent no 6,951, 682, asserted by syntrix
biosystems
* Says federal jury ordered Illumina to pay approximately
$96 million in damages to syntrix
* Source text
* Further company coverage