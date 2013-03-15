(Corrects patent damages amount in headline to $96 mln)

March 14 March 14 Illumina Inc :

* Announces outcome of its patent litigation against syntrix biosystems, inc

* Judge dismissed from case claims that co's alleged infringement was willful and that Illumina misappropriated syntrix's trade secrets

* Federal jury found that co's beadchip array product infringed U.S. patent no 6,951, 682, asserted by syntrix biosystems

* Says federal jury ordered Illumina to pay approximately $96 million in damages to syntrix

* Source text

* Further company coverage