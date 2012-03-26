Iran's Aseman airlines signed final deal to buy 30 Boeing planes -IRNA
LONDON, June 10 Iran's Aseman Airlines has signed a final deal to buy 30 Boeing 737 MAX jets, state news agency IRNA reported on Saturday.
March 26 Illumina Inc, facing a hostile takeover bid by Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG, was sued by Columbia University on Monday for alleged infringement of five patents related to DNA sequencing.
The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court in Wilmington, Delaware. Illumina representatives did not immediately respond to calls seeking comment.
Earlier Monday, Roche extended its $5.7 billion cash takeover bid for Illumina, which considers the offer "grossly inadequate."
Illumina makes machines that decode a person's entire genome. Acquiring the company would give Roche a leading position in the market for gene sequencing, which could help better identify which patients might benefit from using particular drugs.
LONDON, June 10 Iran's Aseman Airlines has signed a final deal to buy 30 Boeing 737 MAX jets, state news agency IRNA reported on Saturday.
TOKYO, June 10 Toshiba Corp will contribute $3.68 billion to continue building two nuclear reactors in the U.S. state of Georgia, enabling the completion of a plant project begun by the Japanese conglomerate's now-bankrupt nuclear unit.