April 23 Illumina Inc, which has fended off a hostile takeover bid by Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding , on Monday reported a higher-than-expected first-quarter profit and maintained its full-year forecast.

The maker of genetic sequencing equipment posted a net profit of $26 million, or 20 cents per share, compared with a profit of $24 million, or 16 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, the company earned 36 cents per share. Analysts on average expected 33 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said it was still facing some uncertainty over spending by academic and research customers in the second half of the year, but with a backlog of orders Illumina reaffirmed its 2012 forecast for revenue of $1.10 billion to $1.75 billion and earnings of $1.40 to $1.50 per share.