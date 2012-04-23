* Q1 EPS $0.36 excluding items vs Street view $0.33
* Revenue slips 3 pct to $273 million
* Maintains 2012 EPS forecast $1.40 to $1.50
By Bill Berkrot
April 23 Illumina Inc, which has fended
off a hostile takeover bid by Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding
for now, on Monday reported a higher-than-expected
first-quarter profit and maintained its full-year forecast.
Illumina management said it was very pleased with the
first-quarter results "in view of the potential distraction from
the Roche tender offer."
When asked by an analyst on a conference call what's next
between the company and Roche, Illumina Chief Executive Jay
Flatley said: "We have no idea," adding that the company would
continue to evaluate offers from any parties if they come.
Illumina shares, which had recently climbed above Roche's
last $51 per share bid on expectations it would be further
raised, have fallen below $44 since the company and its
shareholders rejected Roche's bid at last week's annual meeting.
Roche has since said it was looking for alternatives to
Illumina after dropping its $6.8 billion hostile offer. Illumina
shares closed at $43.90 on Nasdaq on Monday and were unchanged
in extended trading.
"Given Roche's history it wouldn't be surprising if they
were to come back," said Cowen and Co analyst Doug Schenkel.
"We don't see good alternatives for them, so if they are
fully committed to developing a diagnostics-based sequencer this
remains the best asset available."
Illumina makes equipment that can analyze the entire human
genome, which is considered essential to advancing the field of
personalized medicine by helping to identify which patients are
likely to benefit from particular therapies.
"Roche's history says they are going to remain patient on
this one with hopes that the company stumbles. I don't think it
would be shocking if Roche re-emerges here," Schenkel said.
Illumina revenue and earnings for the quarter exceeded its
own pre-announcements made earlier this month.
The maker of genetic sequencing equipment posted a net
profit of $26 million, or 20 cents per share, compared with a
profit of $24 million, or 16 cents a share, a year earlier.
Excluding special items, the company earned 36 cents per
share, exceeding analysts' average expectations by 3 cents,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"This was a high quality beat, which should fortify
confidence in that fact that this company has turned a corner on
some of the challenges they saw temporarily in the second half
of last year and that things are moving in the right direction,"
Schenkel said.
The company said it was still facing some uncertainty over
spending by academic and research customers in the second half
of the year, but with a backlog of orders Illumina reaffirmed
its 2012 forecast for revenue of $1.10 billion to $1.75 billion
and earnings of $1.40 to $1.50 per share.
Revenue for the quarter dipped 3 percent to $273 million,
but was up from the prior quarter and topped Wall Street
estimates of $265.4 million. The company earlier this month said
it expected first quarter revenue of about $270 million and
earnings of at least 31 cents per share.
Illumina also announced on Monday that its board authorized
the repurchase of up to $250 million of its outstanding common
shares.
The company said orders from Japan were "very, very strong
in the quarter" leading the Asia/Pacific region to eclipse
Europe for the first time. It said it was seeing a re s urgence in
general focus on genomic research in Japan.
Illumina said it expects uncertainty over U.S. research
funding to continue until a budget is finalized. It said that
could be another three or four months, or until the presidential
election in November.