April 2 Illumina Inc said on Monday
that its board unanimously rejected Roche Holding's
increased offer to buy the genetic sequencing company for $51
per share, or about $6.7 billion, saying it dramatically
undervalued the company.
Illumina management told its shareholders that accepting the
revised offer was not in their best interests urged them not to
tender any shares.
The Swiss drugmaker last week raised its offer to buy
Illumina from an initial overture of $44.50 per share in an
effort to curry support from shareholders of the U.S. company
ahead of Illumina's annual meeting later this month.