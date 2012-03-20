ZURICH, March 20 - Swiss drugmaker Roche
wrote to Illumina investors directly on
Tuesday and urged them to accept its $5.7 billion bid, arguing
that the U.S. gene decoder faces pressure on revenue and tough
competition on its own.
Illumina has adopted a "poison pill" defence strategy for
Roche's unsolicited cash bid and has advised shareholders not to
tender any of their shares on the grounds the price is too low.
"We believe that our offer is full and fair and provides
value certainty and liquidity to shareholders amid increasing
headwinds for Illumina and the broader sequencing sector," Roche
said in a letter to Illumina shareholders ahead of an annual
shareholders' meeting on April 18.
Roche is digging in for a fight over its bid for Illumina,
launched in January at $44.50 per share.
The Swiss company wants to unseat some Illumina directors
whose terms expire at the meeting next month, and convince
Illumina shareholders to expand the board to 11 members by
adding two more Roche nominees.
That scenario would pave the way for Roche-nominated
directors to comprise a majority of the board.
Roche on Tuesday laid out detailed arguments on why it feels
Illumina shareholders would be better off accepting its offer.
"Looking at 2012 and 2013, Illumina will continue to face
revenue headwinds due to uncertainty over government funding
levels, corresponding hesitation to spend by institutional and
academic customers, competition from innovative next generation
sequencing devices and rapidly evolving novel sequencing
technologies," Roche said.
Roche also said it would ask Chief Executive Jay Flatley to
remain with Illumina should Roche ultimately manage to clinch
the acquisition.
The San Diego-based company makes machines that decode a
person's entire genome and would give Roche a leading position
in the market for gene sequencing, which could help better
identify which patients benefit from a given drug.