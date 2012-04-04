* Roche appeals to Illumina investors after company rebuff
* Illumina has said $51 per share offer undervalues company
* Roche says Illumina shares could tank if it pulls offer
By Martin de Sa'Pinto
ZURICH, April 4 Roche Holding AG
stepped up its charm offensive towards Illumina
shareholders as it battles to take over the U.S. gene sequencing
company, telling them its increased $6.7 billion bid represented
concrete value in a high-risk market.
The Swiss pharmaceuticals company again appealed directly in
a letter to Illumina shareholders for them accept its
$51-per-share bid after the U.S. company's board rejected the
offer ahead of its April 18 shareholder meeting.
"Roche's increased offer represents a significant premium to
where Illumina would likely trade on a standalone basis and
provides certainty of value through an all-cash payment to
Illumina's shareholders," Roche said in the letter.
"Your decision will ultimately determine your ability to
obtain certain value for your investment amid increasing
headwinds for Illumina and the broader sequencing sector."
Roche has also presented a slate of directors who will seek
election to the Illumina board at the April 18 meeting in an
effort to force Illumina to negotiate a deal. However, some
analysts expect Roche to have to sweeten its offer once again.
"After an attempt to control the board on April 18, we would
anticipate a higher offer to follow, but expect the process to
be slow and drawn out," said Mizhuo healthcare analyst Peter
Lawson.
Illumina, which has so far not spoken directly with Roche,
has countered that the bid grossly undervalues the company,
pointing to its leading market position. It recently said its
latest quarterly revenues were well above expectations.
Illumina wasn't immediately available for comment on
Wednesday.
The two firms have been at odds to win over shareholders
since Roche's initial $44.50 per share bid, valued at $5.7
billion once options triggered at that price were factored in.
Illumina shares closed at $52 on Tuesday, indicating that
some investors believe Roche could sweeten its improved bid
still further.
A source familiar with the situation last week told Reuters
that Roche could further increase its bid if it found more value
in the business during the due diligence process.
However, Roche said it has identified other options in the
sector if its Illumina bid fails, and several analysts have said
Illumina shares could sink below pre-bid levels if that happens.
Illumina shares had traded at between $35 and $38 in the
week preceding the Roche bid, when the Swiss company maintains
rumours of a bid had already surfaced, buoying the share price.
A source close to the situation said top Illumina
shareholder Capital Research, which owns 11.4 percent of the
company according to Thomson Reuters data, had pressed the board
to engage with the Swiss drugmaker after Roche's improved bid.
However, hedge fund investors who asked not to be named said
Illumina's strong rejection of the second offer showed UK-based
investment firm Baillie Gifford, Illumina's second largest
investor, had succeeded in marshalling opposition to the deal.