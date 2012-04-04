ZURICH, April 4 Roche AG stepped up
pressure on Illumina shareholders in its battle to take
over the U.S. gene sequencing company, telling them in a letter
that its increased $6.7 billion bid represented concrete value
in a high-risk market.
The Swiss pharmaceuticals company again appealed directly to
Illumina shareholders to accept its bid after the U.S. company's
board rejected the offer ahead of its April 18 shareholder
meeting.
"Roche's increased offer represents a significant premium to
where Illumina would likely trade on a standalone basis and
provides certainty of value through an all-cash payment to
Illumina's shareholders," Roche said in the letter.
The two firms have been at odds to win over shareholders.
A source close to the situation said top Illumina shareholder
Capital Research, which owns 11.4 percent of the company
according to Thomson Reuters data, had pressured the board to
engage with the Swiss drugmaker after Roche's improved bid.