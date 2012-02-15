* Class action over poison pill
By Leigh Jones
Feb 14 A group of Illumina
shareholders has filed a putative class action against the life
sciences company alleging that its directors adopted a poison
pill plan to thwart a takeover by Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding
Ltd., based on bad advice from Goldman Sachs.
The lawsuit, brought on behalf of all Illumina stockholders,
was filed Tuesday in Delaware Chancery Court. It alleges that
Goldman Sachs had a conflicting financial interest in advising
Illumina to reject Roche's offer to buy the company and in
advising the company to adopt a poison pill plan. The lawsuit
asserts that Illumina had "inexplicably chosen to receive"
Goldman's advice even though it was conflicted.
In a hostile takeover bid last month, Roche offered to buy
Illumina for about $5.7 billion, which Illumina rejected.
Illumina then adopted a poison pill plan defense strategy, which
enabled shareholders to exercise rights to buy new common stock
if Roche or any other bidder acquired 15 percent or more of
Illumina's stock.
Tuesday's lawsuit alleges that Goldman Sachs had an
incentive to advise Illumina to reject the offer, even though
the value of Illumina shares would have increased from the sale
to Roche. The lawsuit asserts that because of a complex
derivative transaction between Illumina and Goldman Sachs,
Goldman Sachs stood to lose hundreds of millions if the Roche
offer was accepted.
A spokewoman for Illumina and a spokesman for Goldman Sachs
declined comment. A spokeswoman for Roche was not immediately
available for comment.