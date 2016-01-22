By Martinne Geller
DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 22 Illycaffe, the name
of which is synonymous with Italian espresso, is committed to
staying independent even as consolidation in the global coffee
sector heats up after a string of deals formed a new No. 1
player.
JAB Holding, owned by Germany's billionaire Reimann family,
is building a coffee powerhouse, announcing in December that it
was leading a $13.9 billion buyout of U.S. company Keurig Green
Mountain Inc after combining its D.E. Master Blenders
1753 business with that of Mondelez International Inc.
"In such a situation, many other players in the industry try
to do the same," Illycaffe CEO Andrea Illy told Reuters. "In
such an environment you either become prey or a predator. Illy
doesn't want to be either.
"We believe we can sustain our positioning independent
because we are a niche player -- super, super, super-specialised
in the super-premium quality."
The family-owned company achieved double-digit growth in
2015, Illy said, from its 2014 revenue of 391 million euros.
