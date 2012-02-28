* Loan impairment provisions 1.4 bln euro vs 420 mln yr ago

* Attributable to Irish residential mortgage loan book

DUBLIN Feb 28 Irish Life and Permanent said loan provisions for 2011 were expected to soar to 1.4 billion euros ($1.88 billion) at its banking unit in the wake of the Irish central bank's crackdown on conservative provisioning for bad loans.

The loan impairments figure, expected to come almost completely from its Irish residential mortgage loan book, rises from 420 million in 2010 and has been triggered by a change in the assumption of house prices falls from peak to trough over the year, it said.

IL&P said the move to provisioning for all cases over 90 days in arrears was in line with the revised central bank guidance.

The guidelines from Ireland's central bank, issued in December, were expected to raise bad loan provisions across the sector.

IL&P, once lauded as the only Irish lender to avoid a state bailout due to its lack of exposure to commercial property developers, was battered by its high proportion of costly tracker residential mortgages, and its inability to access traditional wholesale funding.

Last year's EU-IMF stress tests revealed a capital hole of 4 billion euros at IL&P, triggering its effective nationalisation.

The government announced plans to split the banking arm from its cash-rich life and pensions business, and put the latter up for sale, but postponed this in November due to challenging market conditions.

IL&P added that the Tier 1 capital of banking unit Permanent TSB at the end of December was 18.3 percent, which included the increased level of provisioning.