LONDON Oct 25 Tokyo-based hedge fund Asuka
Asset Management has launched a new insurance-linked securities
(ILS) fund with $40 million of capital, targeting investors in
Japan and Asia, the firm said in a statement.
Insurance-linked securities allow insurers, reinsurers or
governments to manage their exposure to risks by passing on
potential losses to investors via the capital markets. The most
common form of ILS is the catastrophe bond, used by insurers to
reduce their potential losses from natural disasters.
Earlier this month, Asuka - which has assets worth about
$800 million - set up a Bermuda-based fund, Eastpoint Asset
Management Ltd, to invest in products such as catastrophe bonds.
Asuka and Eastpoint have now formed a second fund together,
Asuka ILS Opportunities Fund/Trust, which will invest in a range
of ILS products, including cat bonds, industry loss warranties
and collateralised reinsurance programmes.
"We are targeting Japanese and Asian investors," said
Masahide Kitade, chief executive officer of Eastpoint Asset
Management in a statement on Monday.
Asian investors currently hold less than 5 percent share of
ILS assets, K itade said, but are becoming more interested in ILS
even though "they have to look across the world to find the best
opportunities".
Asuka is one of several hedge fund managers dipping a toe
into the reinsurance industry, which effectively provides
insurance for primary insurance companies. The sector provides a
new source of investment capital, as reinsurers take in premiums
and hedge funds manage their investment accounts, collecting
fees along the way.
Earlier this month, Third Point Re, a hedge fund backed by
big-name fund manager Dan Loeb launched a cat fund with
Bermudian insurer Hiscox to underwrite more traditional kinds of
catastrophe cover.
Prominent hedge fund managers like David Einhorn, Kenneth
Griffin and George Soros have also been involved in reinsurance
over the last few years.
The world's biggest reinsurer Munich Re said it
was considering launching an ILS fund in September
, while rival firms such as SCOR and
Hannover Re have already entered into the ILS space
with their own funds.
