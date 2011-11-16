MELBOURNE Nov 16 Iluka Resources , the world's top producer of zircon, announced sharp increases in heavy minerals at its South Australian and Western Australian mines on Thursday.

The new ore reserve at its Jacinth-Ambrosia deposit in South Australia has increased 7 percent to 6.82 million tonnes of heavy mineral with contained zircon of 3.42 million tonnes, which it said could extend the life of the mine materially.

Reserves at its Eneabba mining operation in Western Australia, idled in 2010 and due to restart in early 2012, have more than quadrupled, it said.

Reserves at its Cataby deposit, which it plans to start mining in 2014, have increased by 32 percent.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)