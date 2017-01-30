SYDNEY Jan 31 Miner Iluka Resources
said on Tuesday it expects top show a net loss of A$220-A230
million ($166 -$173 million) for 2016 as it refocuses on
operations in Sierra Leone and writes off non-operating assets,
mainly in Australia.
Iluka said the decision to book A$201 million in non-cash
impairments follows a review of assets in Australia, the United
States and Sierra Leone, where it recently completed an A$375
million acquisition of Sierra Rutile. Iluka showed a net profit
of A$53.5 million in 2015.
The world's largest producer of zircon, and
the second-largest producer of titanium dioxide feedstock rutile
and synthetic rutile, said the writedown related mainly to its
idled operations in Australia's Murray Basin.
"Our review has been aimed at generating shareholder value
and, with the completion of the Sierra Rutile acquisition, Iluka
has added a large, long life asset with strong growth
potential," Managing Director Tom O'Leary said in a statement.
"It's against that backdrop that we've reviewed the
likelihood of developing some of Iluka's mineral deposits in
Australia and the United States," O'Leary said.
($1 = 1.3245 Australian dollars)
