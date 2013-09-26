(Refiled to remove extraneous text characters in headline)
BRUSSELS, Sept 26 The European Commission has
told Italy to tackle toxic emissions at the Ilva steel plant
which is the subject of a high-profile environmental
investigation, or face potential fines.
Ilva, which runs Europe's biggest steel plant in the
southern Italian city of Taranto, has embarked on a two-year
clean-up operation after prosecutors alleged that toxic
emissions had caused abnormally high levels of cancer and
respiratory illness in the region.
"The European Commission is taking action against Italy in
an effort to reduce the environmental impact of the Ilva steel
plant in Taranto," it said in a statement.
"Following a number of complaints from citizens and NGOs,
the Commission has found that Italy is failing to ensure that
Ilva complies with EU requirements on industrial emissions, with
serious consequences for human health and the environment."
Italy has two months to respond to the Commission's formal
notice letter.
The move is the first part of a lengthy procedure that could
lead to fines should Italy fail to meet EU demands.
The Commission said that laboratory tests showed heavy
pollution of air, soil, surface and ground waters, both on the
Ilva site and nearby residential areas of Taranto, the southern
Italian city where the plant is based.
While it acknowledged the commitments recently made by the
Italian authorities, the Commission has called on Italy to
comply with its obligations under EU environmental directives.
Ilva has repeatedly said the plant complied with
environmental standards and denied its operations were
responsible for any health problems.
In June the Italian government appointed a special
commissioner to run the troubled plant, which accounts for 40
percent of the country's overall steel output, and oversee
cleanup operations.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio in Brussels and Massimiliano
di Giorgio in Rome; Writing by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Greg
Mahlich)