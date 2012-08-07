ROME Aug 7 An Italian court ruled on Tuesday
that Europe's largest steel plant, ILVA, could upgrade its
production line to meet regulatory standards, and the chairman
of the plant said it could keep running while the improvements
are made.
Prosecutors on July 26 had said the plant in Taranto, Italy
would have to shut down some of its units, including the blast
furnace where crude steel is produced, because of concerns that
pollution was harming people's health.
Bruno Ferrante, chairman of ILVA, said after reviewing the
court verdict that the plant had to be kept running for the
upgrades to be carried out safely. He said he was sure
production would continue.
"We should no longer use the word 'closure' to say that a
factory is improving its safety conditions and is reducing its
environmental impact," Ferrante said during a news conference.
Tuesday's court decision partially reversed an order by
prosecutors last month to put the plant under court management
and close parts of it, which sparked protests among its 12,000
workers and riled the country's biggest labour unions.
The court upheld that the plant remained under its oversight
and named Ferrante as the state administrator.
The shutdown of the ILVA factory would have been a severe
blow to Taranto, a poor southern city which, like the rest of
Italy, is mired in recession and faces double-digit
unemployment.
Prosecutors had sought to close the steel mill after a long
inquiry into whether dioxin and other chemicals pumped from the
plant caused abnormal rates of cancer and respiratory and
cardiovascular diseases in the southern Taranto area.
Magistrates ruled that the factory's fumes and dust
particles endangered the health of thousands of workers and
nearby residents.
ILVA produced 8.5 million tonnes in 2011, nearly 30 percent
of total Italian steel output. Were the plant to be closed for
some time, it would knock about 5 percent off Europe's output.
Also as part of Tuesday's ruling, the court confirmed the
house arrest of three plant executives but said another five had
been released.
(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei and Vincenzo Damiani, writing by
Catherine Hornby and Steve Scherer)