ROME Feb 11 ArcelorMittal and
Brazil's Cia Siderugica Nacional are among nine
companies interested in Italy's troubled Ilva steel plant that
were admitted to the second phase of the bidding process,
sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
The selection of the companies and consortia considered to
be serious contenders for Ilva, Europe's biggest steel plant,
will continue on Friday, the sources said.
On Wednesday Ilva had said it had received a total of 29
expressions of interest without naming any of the parties.
The companies that make it to the second phase of the
bidding process will be allowed to carry out a due diligence
audit. After that, they can make a binding offer.
America's ERP Compliant Fuels, Italy's state holding company
Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, Italian companies
Marcegaglia, Eusider, and Amenduni, Switzerland's Trasteel and
Germany's Arvedi also were admitted to the second phase, the
sources said.
The government took over administration of the loss-making
Ilva business last year to try to save some 16,000 jobs and
clean up its polluting factories in the southern Italian city of
Taranto.
With the EU opening an investigation into possible illegal
state aid at steel producer, Rome has put the company up for
sale, hoping to wrap up a deal by June 30.
The European Commission said last month an investigation
into the state's dealings with Ilva would focus on whether
measures allowing it to finance a modernisaton of the plant had
given it an unfair advantage.
Ilva was put under court administration in 2013 after
magistrates seized 8.1 billion euros ($9.21 billion) of assets
belonging to the owners, the Riva family, amid allegations that
toxic emissions were causing abnormally high rates of cancer.
($1 = 0.8797 euros)
(Reporting by Massimiliano Di Giorgio; Writing by Steve
Scherer; Editing by Greg Mahlich)