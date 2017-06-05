ROME, June 5 The Italian government is backing a
joint bid by ArcelorMittal and Italian group Marcegaglia
for the troubled Ilva steel plant in the south of the country,
the Industry Ministry said on Monday.
Industry Minister Carlo Calenda has signed a decree backing
the 1.8 billion euro ($2 billion) offer from the world's largest
steelmaker and Marcegaglia for Europe's biggest steel plant by
output capacity, the ministry said in a statement.
Italy has been trying to sell Ilva, which is near the port
city of Taranto, since 2015 when the state took full control of
the plant in a bid to clean up the polluted site and save
thousands of jobs in an economically depressed area.
The commissioners running Ilva said last month the
ArcelorMittal consortium had won the bidding but unions opposed
the thousands of layoffs involved in its plan, and a rival
consortium led by India's JSW Steel raised its offer.
Under the plan of the ArcelorMittal consortium, called Am
Investco Italy, Ilva's total workforce, which includes two
smaller bases in northern Italy, will be cut from more than
14,000 to eventually reach 8,480 by 2024, the ministry said.
Up to 4,100 of those to be laid off will be eligible for
state unemployment support. Am Investco has said it was open to
trying to reduce the number of job losses in the near term, the
ministry said.
Steel production will remain at 6 million tonnes a year
during the clean-up of the site, which magistrates sequestered
in 2012 amid allegations its emissions were causing abnormally
high cancer rates.
By 2024, Am Investco aims to have boosted output to the full
8 million tonnes Ilva is authorised to produce, the statement
said, using three of Ilva's original five furnaces. The plan
also includes a pledge to invest about 2.4 billion euros in
technology and environmental improvements.
The next step in the sale process involves the environment
ministry examining Am Investco's plans for cleaning up the site.
After the ministry issues its decree, expected during autumn
this year, the deal must be approved by the European Union.
