ROME Aug 29 The giant ILVA steel mill in Taranto is still able to meet customer demand while it seeks a solution to the environmental crisis which has threatened its closure, the plant's head Bruno Ferrante said on Wednesday.

"The plant is currently functioning at 70 percent, which is about 22,000 tonnes of pig iron a day," Ferrante told Reuters in an interview.

"I'd say this has been the trend for about a month, but we are meeting all the requests we're getting from the market so our customers are fully satisfied with what we're supplying from the point of view both of quality and quantity," he said.

Judges in Taranto have placed key parts of the site under special administration and said it will have to be shut down if a solution is not found to the pollution which has created an "environmental disaster" in the southern Italian city.

Emissions of choking dust and dioxin and other cancer-causing chemicals from the plant, the largest in Europe, are believed to have caused hundreds of deaths from respiratory diseases in Taranto and the surrounding region.

For the moment, operations are continuing because the huge, continuously operating blast furnaces cannot be switched off without a long-term shutdown of the site and Ferrante said full capacity could be restored once cleanup operations start. (Reporting By James Mackenzie)